Culture Minister urges quake repairs at Chiang Mai temples

BANGKOK, Thailand – Culture Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol has visited Chiang Mai province to inspect historic temples damaged in the recent earthquake, urging that restoration work be completed before the rainy season begins. Accompanied by senior officials, including the Permanent Secretary for Culture, the visit was conducted to evaluate structural conditions and necessary repairs to protect key heritage landmarks.

At Wat Chedi Liam in Saraphi district, cracks were identified in the square-based stupa known as Phra Borommathat Chedi Liam. The temple, which had also been affected by flooding in 2024, now requires urgent reinforcement to prevent further deterioration.







Wat Chedi Luang in central Chiang Mai showed damage to a stupa north of the main ordination hall, as well as cracks along the interior walls of the nearly century-old structure. Engineers determined that the damage to the stupa was limited to surface plaster. Chedi Luang, the iconic 640-year-old pagoda and one of the tallest in northern Thailand, sustained only minor brick loss with no structural compromise.

At Wat Umong Suan Putthatham in Suthep subdistrict, officials reported that cracks within the ancient underground tunnel network had widened. The damage appears more extensive than previously recorded, prompting further inspection to assess potential risks.



The Ministry of Culture has directed local authorities and heritage site custodians to begin urgent repair work at the most affected locations. With the rainy season nearing, officials stress the need to stabilize these religious sites to protect northern Thailand’s architectural heritage from further deterioration. (NNT)



























