Public survey ranks e-cigarette suppression most satisfying policy

BANGKOK, Thailand – A public survey conducted by Line Today has ranked the government’s crackdown on e-cigarettes as the most satisfying policy of March 2025. The campaign received 26.69 percent of the vote, followed by the one-baht per liter fuel price reduction for Songkran at 21.62 percent and the expansion of universal healthcare benefits at 12.13 percent.







Launched in response to the increasing use of vaping products among youth, the campaign has resulted in 2,236 legal cases and the seizure of more than 1.6 million items, with a combined estimated value of over 295 million baht.

These enforcement figures surpass those recorded over the past two years combined. Minister Jiraporn attributed this to the government’s intensified efforts and the growing public support for action on this issue.



To support these efforts, the government has also promoted the use of the “Thang Rath” mobile application, which allows citizens to report illegal e-cigarette sales in both retail outlets and online platforms. Officials say these public tip-offs are helping authorities identify violations more efficiently.

The campaign is expected to continue, with increased legal scrutiny, expanded surveillance tools, and a focus on protecting young people from the long-term health risks associated with vaping. (NNT)



























