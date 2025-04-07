Bangkok SAO building collapse search enters day 11, 76 still missing

BANGKOK, Thailand – Rescue and recovery operations entered their eleventh day on April 7 at the site of the collapsed State Audit Office building in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district. The building, which fell during the March 28 earthquake that struck Myanmar, left many workers trapped beneath the rubble. Earlier rainfall briefly delayed efforts, but machinery resumed clearing debris to search for survivors and recover the deceased.

According to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, 103 people were affected by the collapse. Eighteen deaths have been confirmed, while nine individuals have been rescued. Seventy-six people remain unaccounted for and are believed to be buried under the debris. Search teams face dangerous conditions, including sharp steel, concrete, and unstable structures, which have posed risks to personnel and K9 units.







The K9 search team from the Environment and Society Foundation has withdrawn in line with international guidelines, which limit canine operations to seven to ten days. The foundation reported that while the environment was difficult, safety remained the top priority throughout their deployment. The team had been active at the site since the second day of operations.

As the likelihood of finding additional survivors diminishes, the operation is now focused on large-scale debris removal using heavy equipment. Government agencies, volunteers, and private groups continue to provide vital support, including food, water, and psychological care for affected families. One traffic lane near the site has reopened to relieve congestion, but drivers are urged to remain cautious due to ongoing activity and media presence.



Authorities are encouraging the public to rely on official updates amid concerns about misinformation. The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society is also addressing public concerns about earthquake preparedness and improving alert systems. A preliminary investigation report is expected from the Ministry of Interior within days, with experts reviewing materials and construction methods used in the building. Debris removal and recovery operations are projected to continue for up to two months. (NNT)



























