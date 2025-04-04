Criticism mounts as Myanmar’s military leader attends Summit in Thailand amid earthquake crisis

BANGKOK, Thailand – Myanmar’s military leader, General Min Aung Hlaing, attended the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok today, drawing strong condemnation from international critics and Myanmar citizens still reeling from a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck the country just a week ago. The earthquake has claimed over 3,000 lives, with up to 3 million people affected, many of whom are left without shelter as their homes were destroyed.

Despite international aid efforts, areas hit hardest by the quake report minimal assistance from Myanmar’s military, with survivors in desperate need of food, water, and shelter. In Bangkok, protesters held signs calling Min Aung Hlaing a “murderer” as he arrived for the summit, which also included leaders from Bangladesh, India, and other nations around the Bay of Bengal.







The summit marks Min Aung Hlaing’s first foreign visit since the 2021 coup that ousted the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, triggering a bloody civil war. His regime has been accused of war crimes and human rights violations, particularly against the Rohingya Muslims.

The National Unity Government (NUG), Myanmar’s shadow government, strongly condemned his participation, calling it an affront to justice and an endorsement of an illegal regime. Human rights groups, such as Justice for Myanmar, also expressed disappointment, arguing that hosting Min Aung Hlaing legitimizes a regime that has been widely opposed by the Burmese people for over four years.



While the military has agreed to a temporary ceasefire in some areas to allow for humanitarian efforts, fighting continues sporadically, and the situation remains dire. Many international countries have imposed sanctions on the Myanmar military, pushing the junta to seek support from close allies like China and Russia as they struggle to gain an upper hand in the complex civil conflict.

The BIMSTEC summit, taking place at the Shangri-La Hotel in Bangkok, has been seen as a rare opportunity for Min Aung Hlaing to engage directly with regional leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a time when his regime is increasingly isolated. Thailand, the host nation, proposed a joint statement addressing the disaster’s impact, but the presence of Myanmar’s military leader remains controversial.



As the world’s attention remains on the earthquake’s aftermath, many continue to question the international community’s response to Myanmar’s ongoing humanitarian crisis and the legitimacy of the military regime.



























