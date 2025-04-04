Thailand, India seal strategic partnership with six MOUs

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand and India have elevated bilateral ties to a strategic partnership with six signed MOUs to strengthen regional connectivity, trade, and investment.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi jointly witnessed the signing of six key documents to solidify bilateral cooperation. These included a Joint Declaration on the Establishment of the Thailand–India Strategic Partnership and memoranda of understanding covering digital technology, maritime heritage, small and medium enterprise promotion, artisanal crafts, and creative industries.







The two leaders later participated in the ceremonial handover of the International Chanting Edition of the Tripitaka and held a joint press conference. Prime Minister Paetongtarn welcomed Prime Minister Modi and his delegation on their official visit to Thailand and participation in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit hosted by Thailand. Both sides confirmed the formal elevation of relations to a strategic partnership, marking a milestone that reflects the strength and dynamism of Thailand–India ties and a shared commitment to regional growth and prosperity.

The signed MOUs span several sectors, including digital and information technology, SME development, education, and cultural cooperation. The leaders also agreed to enhance political and security collaboration through high-level exchanges, defense industry cooperation, joint military exercises, and sharing of best practices to address both traditional and emerging security threats.



Economically, India is Thailand’s largest trade partner in South Asia, with bilateral trade reaching over USD 17 billion in 2024. Prime Minister Paetongtarn proposed that both countries initiate talks to modernize the Thailand–India and ASEAN–India free trade agreements and facilitate greater bilateral investment.

Both leaders expressed condolences for the recent earthquake in Myanmar and affirmed their commitment to coordinated humanitarian assistance and long-term recovery efforts. They also discussed expanding the Buddhist Circuit to include more significant locations, particularly in Gujarat, to strengthen cultural and religious connectivity within the BIMSTEC region.



Tourism between the two countries has advanced notably, with facilitated visa arrangements, increased flight frequencies, and new routes launched between key cities. They also agreed to establish a bilateral consular dialogue mechanism to enhance mutual protection and support for their nationals.

Regarding regional and global matters, the two leaders exchanged views on cooperation in multilateral forums, including those of BIMSTEC, ASEAN, BRICS, and the OECD. Thailand reaffirmed its readiness to serve as a bridge connecting regional and international cooperation frameworks.





In closing, Prime Minister Paetongtarn emphasized that the elevation of Thailand–India relations to a strategic partnership not only strengthens longstanding bilateral ties but also lays a foundation for deeper, more comprehensive collaboration in the years ahead. Prime Minister Modi expressed appreciation for Thailand’s warm hospitality and reiterated India’s commitment to deepening cultural, economic, technological, and security cooperation with Thailand. He also highlighted India’s provision of free visas to Thai nationals and affirmed a shared stance on maintaining an open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region. (NNT)



























