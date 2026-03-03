Horror fall in Pattaya as woman impaled on iron fence while picking mangoes

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 50-year-old woman was seriously injured after falling from a mango tree and becoming impaled on a sharp iron fence at a home in Nongprue, East Pattaya, late on March 1.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon were alerted to the incident at around 10:00 p.m. at a single-storey house in the Atthaporn Village area. Upon arrival, they found the injured woman, identified as Khanittha Nakthong, suspended from a pointed metal fence spike that had pierced her left leg. She was hanging with her head lower than her body and unable to free herself.







Rescuers used hydraulic cutting equipment to carefully cut through the iron fence, a process that took more than 30 minutes before she could be safely lowered to the ground. She was given first aid at the scene before being rushed to hospital for further medical treatment.

According to neighbors, the woman had climbed the mango tree to pick fruit when she lost her footing and fell, striking the iron fence below. She cried out for help, prompting nearby residents to rush to her aid and call emergency services.



































