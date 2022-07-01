COVID-19 vaccine guide for travellers to Thailand in July

List of approved COVID-19 vaccines in Thailand

CoronaVac (Sinovac) – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 2-4 weeks; AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria, Covishield) – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 4-12 weeks; Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty, Tozinameran (INN)) – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 3 week; Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) – 1 dose needed; Moderna (Spikevax) – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 4 weeks); COVILO (Sinopharm, Hayat-Vax) – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 3-4 weeks); Sputnik V – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 3 weeks); Covaxin – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 4 weeks; Novavax (Nuvaxovid) / Covovax – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 3 weeks); Medigen – 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 4 weeks; TURKOVAC / ERUCOV-VAC– 2 doses needed / 2nd dose after 4 weeks; Sputnik Light – 1 dose needed; CansinoBio (Ad5-nCov / Convidecia) – 1 dose needed.







Have you been fully vaccinated?

According to the MoPH, travellers are considered fully vaccinated if:

They get their second dose of a 2-dose vaccine no less than 14 days before their travel date to Thailand.

They get a single-dose vaccine no less than 14 days before their travel date to Thailand.

In case of mix-and-match vaccines, travellers should get their second dose of a different vaccine within the recommended interval of the first vaccine no less than 14 days before their travel date to Thailand.





Requirements for the ‘Certificate of COVID-19 Vaccination’

The travellers’ Certificate of COVID-19 Vaccination should contain the following details:

Given name and last name;

Date of Birth;

Nationality;

Passport or Identification No.;

Name of the COVID-19 vaccine;

Vaccination dates;

Vaccine manufacturer and lot/batch number;

Authorised organisation in the country of origin.

Who need to be vaccinated to enter Thailand?

Everyone 18 years of age and older must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 with an approved vaccine at least 14 days before travelling to Thailand.

Travellers 5-17 years of age travelling to Thailand unaccompanied must get vaccinated with at least 1 dose of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before travelling to Thailand. Those travelling with parents are exempt from this requirement.

Guidelines for travellers who have previously been infected with COVID-19

Those previously infected with COVID-19 are considered fully vaccinated if they have received a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine at any time after their recovery. They are required to submit proof or medical record of COVID-19 recovery alongside the single-dose vaccination certificate.

Those fully vaccinated before contracting COVID-19 are still considered to be fully vaccinated.

Those recovered from COVID-19 within 3 months before travelling to Thailand must present a valid medical certificate certifying the full recovery (within 3 months but no less than 14 days before travelling) or that they are asymptomatic in case the COVID-19 RT-PCR – or professional ATK – test shows a positive result.































