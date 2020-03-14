5 more Covid-19 cases confirmed in Thailand, recovered 35, hospitalized 39, critical 1

BANGKOK, March 13 (TNA) The Public Health Ministry reported five more patients of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), who went to pubs with infected people.







Dr Sukhum Kanchanapimai, permanent secretary for health, said the five showed cluster infection. They were divided into two groups.

One consisted of a man and a woman who had visited a pub with 11 people declared as Covid-19 cases yesterday.

The second group of three people contracted the disease from a Thai woman aged 27 who returned from plastic surgery in South Korea and was the 57th Covid-19 case of Thailand. One of them is a younger brother of the woman.

They were in another group of 11 people visiting a popular pub, shared glasses of liquor and stayed with one another for a long time, Dr Sukhum said.

The total of locally recorded patients rose to 75. Of them, 35 recovered, 39 remained at hospitals including one critically ill patient.

Dr Sukhum warned people not to visit 16 European countries where the number of Covid-19 patients rose by 100 daily on average and the accumulated number of patients exceeded 500.











