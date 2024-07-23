Corruption allegations dismissed over bulletproof vests

The Police Ordnance Division has refuted claims of corruption in the procurement of bulletproof vests, following social media allegations that funds were misappropriated for vests made of plywood. The division assured that all vests adhere to the standards of the US National Institute of Justice and that the procurement process was transparent.

The controversy began when images, purportedly showing a bulletproof vest filled with plywood, were circulated on a Facebook page. These images originated from a police officer at Sawang Dan Din Police Station in Sakon Nakhon province.







Sawang Dan Din Police Station responded by stating that the images shared by their officer were false and did not represent the actual vests in use. This clarification came a day before the images attracted broader attention, highlighting their inaccuracy.

The officer involved was subsequently called to account for the misleading post and acknowledged that he had shared the images without verifying their authenticity. He has been disciplined and publicly apologized on Facebook for his role in spreading the erroneous information. (NNT)










































