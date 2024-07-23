Commerce Ministry fosters direct purchases to aid farmers

The Ministry of Commerce is spearheading an initiative to enhance cooperation among the nation’s leading conglomerates for the direct purchase of agricultural products from farmers. The strategy, announced by Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, seeks to stabilize farmers’ incomes and ensure consistent agricultural prices throughout the latter half of the year. The minister emphasizes shifting away from traditional government price support methods, deemed unsustainable, towards integrating private sector capabilities.







To facilitate this approach, Permanent Secretary for Commerce Vuttikrai Leewiraphan and Department of Internal Trade Department Director-General Wattanasak Sur-iam have been directed to forge partnerships with department stores, convenience stores, and petrol stations. These collaborations are expected to harness the corporate social responsibility initiatives of major firms such as PTT, Charoen Pokphand Foods, Thai Beverage, Tops, and EmQuartier to support agricultural stability.







The ministry is currently monitoring 18 categories of secondary crops, including 11 fruit types such as durian, mangosteen, and lychee, alongside essential vegetables and root crops like lemons, tomatoes, shallots, and garlic. The oversight is part of broader measures, endorsed by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on July 18, to closely watch the prices and quality of agricultural products.

These efforts, intended to align the agricultural sector’s needs with the country’s broader economic objectives, are set to promote growth and stability while ensuring mutual benefits for producers and consumers. (NNT)





































