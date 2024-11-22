Cool mornings in North, heavy rain in South, cloudy in Bangkok, hot and breezy in Pattaya

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department reports that northern and northeastern regions of Thailand are experiencing cool mornings due to changing weather conditions, urging residents in these areas to take care of their health. Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rain is expected in parts of the southern region.

A moderate high-pressure system or cool air mass from China continues to cover upper Thailand and the South China Sea, leading to cooler morning temperatures in the northern and northeastern regions. Easterly winds over eastern and central Thailand’s lower areas may bring light rain to isolated locations.







In the southern region, a moderate northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf of Thailand, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall to certain areas. Residents are advised to be cautious of potential hazards such as flash floods and runoffs, especially in low-lying areas, slopes near waterways, and foothill regions.

Marine Conditions

Waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand reach heights of about 2 meters, with waves rising above 2 meters during thunderstorms. The upper Gulf sees waves at 1-2 meters, while the Andaman Sea experiences wave heights of about 1 meter, increasing to 1-2 meters offshore. Mariners should exercise caution, particularly in areas with thunderstorms, and avoid sailing during stormy conditions.

Bangkok and Surrounding Areas

Bangkok and its vicinity are forecast to have partly cloudy skies, with temperatures ranging between 24-26°C during the coolest part of the day and rising to 33-35°C in the afternoon. (TNA)







































