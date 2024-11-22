Bangkok Governor pushes for low emission zone to tackle PM 2.5 pollution

BANGKOK, Thailand – Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, along with Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) advisors and sustainability officials, visited the Rama IX Bus Depot in Huai Khwang District to discuss strategies for implementing Low Emission Zones (LEZ) and reducing PM 2.5 air pollution in the capital, November 21. The meeting included representatives from the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) and the Ministry of Transport.

Governor Chadchart emphasized that during the winter, Bangkok and its metropolitan area experience poor air circulation and stagnant weather conditions, contributing to the accumulation of fine particulate matter. Road transport is a major source of these emissions, particularly PM 2.5. To address this, the BMTA is urged to proactively maintain vehicle engines to minimize emissions of black smoke and particulate matter.







Key Measures

Bangkok has implemented the Green List Registration, an annual program requiring vehicles to undergo regular maintenance to ensure low emissions. This initiative focuses on keeping engines clean and controlling pollution, especially during periods of high PM 2.5 levels, to safeguard public health—particularly for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, pregnant women, and individuals with respiratory conditions.

Collaborative Efforts

Governor Chadchart and his team also took a BMTA bus to the BMTA Headquarters, where they met with officials to further discuss advancing the LEZ initiative. This collaboration aims to reduce pollution levels through stricter control and monitoring of emissions in designated zones, creating a healthier environment for Bangkok residents.







































