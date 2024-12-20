Cool in Northeast and North, slight temperature drop in Bangkok and Pattaya

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Meteorological Department has reported cool to cold weather in the northern and northeastern regions of Thailand. Meanwhile, the central, eastern, and upper southern regions are experiencing cool mornings. In Pattaya, Bangkok and surrounding areas, temperatures have slightly decreased, prompting officials to advise residents to take care of their health due to the cooler weather.

The 24-hour weather forecast indicates that a moderate high-pressure system or cold air mass from China is spreading over upper Thailand, causing a slight temperature drop in these areas. The northeastern and northern regions are experiencing cool to cold conditions. The central region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, as well as the eastern and upper southern regions, are seeing cool mornings.







In mountainous areas, cold to very cold weather is expected, with frost in some locations. Residents in these regions are advised to stay warm and be cautious of potential fire hazards due to dry and windy conditions.

For the southern region, a moderate northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and the South continues to bring isolated thunderstorms in the lower southern areas. Wave conditions in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea are moderate. The lower Gulf of Thailand is seeing waves around 2 meters high, while the upper Gulf has waves of 1-2 meters, and the Andaman Sea has waves up to 1 meter. Areas with thunderstorms may see waves exceeding 2 meters. Mariners in these areas are advised to exercise caution and avoid sailing in stormy conditions.

In Bangkok and its vicinity, cool mornings with a slight temperature drop are forecast, with minimum temperatures ranging from 19-22°C and maximum temperatures between 30-33°C. (TNA)











































