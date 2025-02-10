Controversy over new bus stop design on sidewalks in Bangkok – Is it really pedestrian-friendly?

BANGKOK, Thailand – A new bus stop design in Bangkok has sparked intense debate due to its placement on sidewalks, blocking access for pedestrians, particularly those using the blind pathway tiles. The post shared on social media criticized the new bus stop’s location and the pole design, which runs along the Braille-block sidewalk path.

The post highlights the inconvenience it creates for pedestrians, questioning the design’s suitability for both foot traffic and public safety. The design was intended to be more pedestrian-friendly, but the positioning has raised concerns about accessibility.







While some have commented that the design feels like something out of a Korean drama, the real issue lies in the design’s disregard for shared public space. The author of the post also shared images of bus stops from Seoul, South Korea, pointing out that while their sidewalks aren’t overly wide, the bus shelters are designed in a way that doesn’t obstruct pedestrian paths.

Many are now calling for the redesign or relocation of these new bus stops, emphasizing the importance of making public spaces accessible for everyone. Should the city reconsider, or let the project stand as it is?































