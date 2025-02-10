Air Quality in Bangkok remains within safe limits, ventilation conditions predicted to improve Feb 13

BANGKOK, Thailand – According to the Bangkok Air Quality Information Center, the PM2.5 air pollution levels measured from 5:00 AM to 7:00 AM on February 10, ranged from 17.7 µg/m³ to 34.6 µg/m³, with an average of 24.0 µg/m³ across the city. These levels are well below the standard limit of 37.5 µg/m³, meaning the air quality is currently safe for residents.

However, the report also noted that PM2.5 concentrations have shown a slight upward trend, indicating that pollution levels may increase over the coming days. Meteorological forecasts suggest that on February 10, the air ventilation conditions are “poor,” contributing to a rise in particulate matter.







The situation is expected to worsen on February 11-12, with limited dispersion of air pollution due to a temperature inversion near the ground. This will likely result in higher PM2.5 concentrations during this period. Fortunately, the air quality is expected to improve from February 13-17, as ventilation conditions are predicted to improve.

Regarding fire-related pollution, satellite data from NASA revealed no hotspots or abnormal heat signatures in Bangkok, indicating that there are no significant fire sources contributing to the current pollution levels.



The Air Quality Information Center urges residents to stay informed about air quality before leaving home. People can monitor real-time updates using the AirBKK app, the official website (www.airbkk.com), or the Green Bangkok website (https://greener.bangkok.go.th), as well as the Facebook pages for the Bangkok Environment Office and the Air Quality and Noise Management Division.

For further updates, people can also use the LINE ALERT service. In case of spotting any pollution sources, residents are encouraged to report them via the Traffy Fondue app. (BMA)































