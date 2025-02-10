Pattaya enforces alcohol ban on ‘Makha Bucha Day’ Feb 12, foreign tourists disappointed by shortened travel experience

PATTAYA, Thailand – In observance of Makha Bucha Day, Pattaya authorities have issued a strict warning to businesses, including shops, pubs, and bars, reminding them that the sale of alcohol is prohibited throughout the day. From 00:01 AM to 11:59 PM on February 12, businesses must comply with the law or face severe fines.

The Pattaya Police Department has urged businesses to double-check their operations before opening for sales to avoid any legal repercussions. The prohibition is in line with national laws to respect the religious significance of Makha Bucha.







While the enforcement of this rule is in place to honor the religious observance, foreign tourists have expressed disappointment, as they have limited time to enjoy the city and are frustrated by the alcohol restrictions during their short visit. Many visitors from abroad were hoping to experience Pattaya’s lively nightlife but will now have to make alternate plans for the day.

Businesses with questions regarding the regulations are advised to contact Pattaya City Police Station at 038-420804-5 for clarification. Violation of the ban will lead to legal action as part of the enforcement of the law (a fine of up to 10,000 baht or imprisonment of up to 6 months or both).































