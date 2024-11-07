Complete information of ‘Loi Krathong Festival 2024’ events in Bangkok, Sukhothai, Chiang Mail and across Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) warmly invites tourists to experience the beauty, charm, and rich cultural heritage of Thailand’s beloved Loi Krathong Festival. Celebrated annually during the full moon of the 12th month in the Thai lunar calendar, this year’s festival falls on Friday, 15 November.



Known as the ‘Festival of Lights,’ Loi Krathong brings people together nationwide at lakes, rivers, canals, and beaches to honour the goddess of water. Participants float beautifully decorated krathongs adorned with candles and flowers—a gesture believed to release misfortune and invite good fortune and positivity.

The Loi Krathong Festival is one of seven unique themes under the Thailand Winter Festivals, running from November through December. This series highlights Thailand’s distinctive cultural and creative assets, solidifying the country’s position as a top global event destination.

Major Loi Krathong Celebration Locations







Sukhothai Loi Krathong and Candle Festival

8-17 November 2024, Sukhothai Historical Park, Sukhothai

The Sukhothai Loi Krathong and Candle Festival celebrates an age-old tradition rooted in Thai history, inspired by King Ramkhamhaeng’s inscription and the tale of Nang Nopphamat. Held at Sukhothai Historical Park for nearly 50 years, the festival lights up the ancient city with thousands of lanterns, casting a golden glow over the ruins, complemented by moonlight and candlelit krathongs floating across ponds. This celebration is truly unforgettable, with vibrant parades by day and breathtaking fireworks by night.

Loi Krathong Festival at Phadung Krung Kasem Canal

13-16 November 2024 (16.00-22.00 Hrs.), Phadung Krung Kasem Canal, near Bangkok Railway Station (Hua Lamphong), Bangkok

Celebrated under the theme ‘Amazing Night of Lights: Loi Krathong Festival,’ this event at Phadung Krung Kasem Canal offers visitors an enchanting experience from 13-16 November, with extended hours until midnight on the full moon night. Highlights include a nightly ‘Lighting Illumination Show’ showcasing five of Thailand’s unique Loi Krathong traditions: Chiang Mai’s Yi Peng Festival, Roi Et’s Somma Nam Khuen Peng Seng Prathip, Samut Songkhram’s Loi Krathong Kap Kluai Mae Klong, Sukhothai’s Loi Krathong and Candle Festival, and Tak’s Loi Krathong Sai Lai Prathip 1000 Lanterns. The event features workshops on biodegradable krathong making, Thai cooking stations, traditional music and dance performances, and the floating of krathongs on the canal. Eco-friendly activities also embrace modern technology, with interactive krathongs and online Loi Krathong experiences in the Metaverse.

Somma Nam Khuen Peng Seng Prathip Mueang Roi Et

14-15 November 2024, Somdet Phra Srinagarindra Park (Bueng Planchai), Roi Et

The event includes joining 5 ASEAN countries for a joint Loi Krathong ceremony, a mesmerizing light and sound show on a water screen, joining the krathong contest, and enjoying captivating performances of traditional Thai music and dance.







Chiang Mai’s Yi Peng Festival

14-17 November 2024, Around Chiang Mai Municipal Areas, Chiang Mai

The Yi Peng Festival brings vibrant celebrations throughout Chiang Mai, with highlights including the grand krathong contest, traditional Lanna lantern competition, and krathong sai ceremony—floating lanterns downstream symbolising a release from misfortune. The city will be illuminated with lanterns and phang prathip candles, creating a mesmerising cultural display.

Loi Krathong Kap Kluai Mueang Mae Klong

15-17 November 2024

Wat Phummarin Kudi Thong and King Rama II Memorial Park, Amphawa District, Samut Songkhram

The festival’s programme features traditional, cultural and environmentally-friendly activities – in line with TAT’s responsible tourism initiatives – that include floating of Krathong Kap Kluai or banana stem cups on the Mae Klong River, cultural performances and processions.









Tak’s Loi Krathong Sai Festival

15-18 November 2024, 200th Anniversary Rattanakosin Memorial Bridge, Tak

Held along the Ping River, Tak’s ‘Loi Krathong Sai Lai Prathip 1000 Lanterns’ features a royal lantern procession, traditional boat parades, and grand fireworks displays, with nightly almsgiving and a stunning spectacle of 1,000 floating lanterns illuminating the river. Other highlights include cover dance performances, string music contests, and the “Rising Star Luk Thung” folk music competition, along with vibrant local markets, food stalls, and traditional krathong crafts.

Loi Krathong Sawan

10-15 November 2024, Wat Phra That Doi Kong Mu, Mae Hong Son

Loi Krathong Sawan offers a unique celebration suited to the mountainous region of Doi Kong Mu, where rivers are absent. Instead of floating krathongs on water, participants release them into the sky, symbolising the release of misfortunes. Initiated over 50 years ago by former abbot Phra Khru Anusarn Sasanakorn, this adaptation has become a cherished annual tradition, blending spiritual reverence with a connection to the natural world.

Sithan KKU Festival 2024

13-15 November 2024, Si Than Lake, Khon Kaen University, Khon Kaen

Formerly the Si Than Festival “Bun Somma Nak,” the rebranded Sithan KKU Festival 2024 marks Khon Kaen University’s 60th anniversary, celebrating its role as a centre of Isan wisdom. This event aims to elevate the festival to an international level, featuring diverse activities that showcase vibrant Northeastern culture.









Loi Krathong Festival at Wat Sanam Chai

13-15 November 2024 (17.30 – 22.00 Hrs.), Wat Sanam Chai, Suphan Buri

Set against the historical backdrop of Wat Sanam Chai in Suphan Buri, this festival offers visitors a rich cultural experience. Highlights include DIY workshops, folk performances, brass band music, krathong-making from natural materials, and a local market with over 50 street food vendors. The festival’s unique location enhances its authenticity and appeal.

Loi Krathong Festival at Laem Chabang

14-15 November 2024, 80th Birthday Anniversary Commemoration Park, Laem Chabang, Chon Buri

Join the Loi Krathong Festival at Laem Chabang for a vibrant celebration filled with over 200 market stalls, traditional painting contests, a Nopphamat pageant, artisan krathong-making, and fireworks displays, celebrating Thai heritage in a lively coastal setting.



Loi Krathong Festival at Wat Arun

15 November 2024, Wat Arun, Bangkok

Celebrate Loi Krathong in traditional Thai attire at Bangkok’s iconic Wat Arun. This event includes a multilingual rendition of the Loi Krathong song in Thai, English, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, and Spanish, performed by the Suntaraporn Band and accompanied by notable Thai artists. Other notable activities include Isan folk music, traditional Thai band performances, and demonstrations of Thai cuisine and heritage sweets.

Southern Ways of Life Loi Krathong Festival

15 November 2024 (18.00 – 23.00 Hrs.), Mixxmall Rawayana, Rawai Beach, Phuket

Held at Rawai Beach, the event celebrates Southern Thai culture with traditional performances, an international Kids ‘Nopphamat’ Pageant, live music, and delectable local cuisine.

Loi Krathong @ Krabi

15 November 2024, Krabi Provincial Administrative, Krabi

Float your krathong online with wishes displayed on LED screens or enjoy the festival in person along the river. Featuring check-in spots with LED krathongs, light-up displays at the Lanta Royal Ship Museum, and eco-friendly prizes, this celebration in Krabi offers an eco-conscious take on the festival. The event also features a Kids ‘Nopphamat’ Pageant, a krathong competition, local food, and crafts.



Loi Krathong Night at Ayutthaya’s Japanese Village

15-17 November 2024 (16.00 – 20.00 Hrs.), Japanese Village, Ayutthaya

Experience Loi Krathong in Ayutthaya’s Japanese Village, with a serene Japanese garden along the Chao Phraya River, featuring captivating performances, live music, and traditional krathong floating ceremonies.

Loi Krathong Festival @ Nathon Pier

13-15 November 2024, Nathon Pier, Ko Samui, Surat Thani

Loi Krathong: Khlong Roi Sai Light Festival

15 November 2024, Bang Bai Mai Floating Market, Surat Thani





































