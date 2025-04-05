Drama and nail-biting finish as Neale Savery clinches Mabprachan Golf Society title in Kanchanaburi

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Mabprachan Golf Society’s three-day competition in Kanchanaburi proved to be a memorable mix of golf, camaraderie, and adventure. With rounds played at three very different courses, the trip delivered both scenic beauty and competitive drama.

Day 1 – Royal Ratchaburi Golf Club (Monday, March 31)

Departing early from MyBar, four groups teed off just after noon at the always-challenging Royal Ratchaburi. The course, in great condition and cloaked in overcast skies, proved a stern test—only five players managed scores in the thirties, and just one player matched or bettered their handicap.







That player was Patrick Troy, who handled the challenge superbly, carding 37 points off the white tees to take top honours. Bob Edwards, playing from the blues, finished runner-up with 35 points.

After play, the group drove on to Kanchanaburi, settling into Ploy Resort and neighbouring Pong Pen, both picturesque spots on the River Kwai. The night saw everyone go their own way – each with their own tale to tell.

Results:

1st Patrick Troy (27) – 37 pts (White)

2nd Bob Edwards (10) – 35 pts (Blue)

Near Pins: Seamus O’Connor, Neil Harvey, Bob Edwards

Spoon: Theo Schroeder

Day 2 – Blue Sapphire Golf Course (Tuesday, April 1)

The following day took the group to Blue Sapphire, a course previously unknown to many. Getting there proved half the challenge—GPS systems struggled, but all eventually made it in time for a 10 a.m. tee-off.

The course was a revelation—sprawling, scenic, and full of water hazards. The golfers fared better than the day before, with nine players scoring in the thirties. Robert Pentland shone brightest, playing steady, controlled golf to post 39 points for the win. A tight contest followed for second, with Steve Sturley edging out two others on countback with 34 points.



Results:

1st Robert Pentland (36) – 39 pts (White)

2nd Steve Sturley (22) – 34 pts (White)

Near Pins: Sam Jeffery, Rob Pentland, Dave Smith, Steve Sturley/Seamus O’Connor (shared)

Spoon: Alan Wilson

Day 3 – Grand Prix Golf Club (Wednesday, April 2)

The final round took place at the stunning Grand Prix Golf Club—one of Thailand’s most spectacular courses. With lush fairways, rolling hills, and dramatic vistas, the setting matched the intensity of the competition.

Eight players were in contention for the overall title with just five points separating them, adding extra pressure to the day. Allan Cassin held his nerve to win the day with 37 points, narrowly holding off a determined Patrick Troy who closed with 36 points.





Results:

1st Allan Cassin (15) – 37 pts (White)

2nd Patrick Troy (31) – 36 pts (White)

Near Pins: Peter Chai Tsai, Dave Smith, Alan Wilson, Maurice Paradis

Spoon: Willem Lasonder

Overall Standings – Tight Finish at the Top

The overall winner was decided in nail-biting fashion. Neale Savery and Bob Edwards both finished with 101 total points, but Neale’s stronger back nine gave him the edge on countback. Allan Cassin was just one shot back on 100 points, narrowly missing out on a podium-topping finish.







The trip concluded with a relaxed presentation at Ploy Resort, with plenty of laughs and stories shared over drinks as players reflected on a fantastic week of golf.

Overall Results:

1st Neale Savery – 101 pts (won on countback)

2nd Bob Edwards – 101 pts

3rd Allan Cassin – 100 pts



























