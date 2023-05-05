Companies launch campaigns to tackle rising electricity costs

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA), and the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) have collaborated to launch a campaign to encourage more people to conserve energy, reduce electricity costs and ultimately combat rising electrical bills.

The energy conservation campaign emphasizes the “Turn Off, Adjust, Unplug, Replace and Plant” approach, which advocates turning off unnecessary lights, setting air conditioners at 26 degrees Celsius, unplugging appliances when not in use, replacing incandescent light bulbs with LED bulbs, and planting trees for shade and temperature reduction.







The event, which took place at Siam Square’s Siam Scape building, was inaugurated by EGAT, MEA, and PEA representatives. It included a mini-concert by the popular young artist group “Paper Planes,” which performed for attendees while encouraging youths and their families to save energy. The MEA stressed that it continuously organizes energy-saving activities such as the MEA Energy Awards, which has been promoting energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly practices for seven years.







EGAT said soaring temperatures this year have increased electricity usage, and urged users to open windows to circulate fresh air and use fans to cool their houses before turning on the air conditioner, which would significantly save energy.

Similarly, the PEA revealed that it is ready to help Thai citizens save energy through various projects, such as the PEA LED program for Thai cultural tourism sites that is replacing light bulbs with LED bulbs in nearly 70 provinces throughout the country. The Safe Community project is meanwhile educating communities on efficient and safe electricity use. (NNT)















