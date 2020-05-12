Thailand to export ‘Butterfly Pea’ to Indonesia for 1st time

BANGKOK – Thailand will be able to export dried butterfly pea flowers to Indonesia within this month after the two countries made an agreement on phytosanitary guidelines.







Director-General of the Department of Agriculture (DOA), Sermsuk Salakpetch said that her department submitted information on pest risk analysis to Indonesian Agriculture Ministry for considering the Importation of Thai butterfly pea in December last year and both countries have also finished drafting phytosanitary regulations.

The director-general said her department as the national plant protection organization has been trying to open new markets for dried butterfly pea such as Indonesia.





Exporters have to seek phytosanitary certificates from the DOA to guarantee their products meet the requirement and can be traceable to the origins.

Butterfly pea flowers are in high demand in overseas markets due to health benefits of Anthocyanins, she said.

It acts as antioxidants, fighting free radicals. It could reduce risk of heart disease and increase blood circulation. It is also good for skin and eye health and appears to help lower blood sugar levels.

Thailand exports dried butterfly pea flowers to many countries including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Korea and Australia where the export value is as high as 4,000 baht per kilogram. (TNA)











