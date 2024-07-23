Digital wallet launching in fourth quarter to target over 1.6 million local shops

Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has announced that the highly anticipated digital wallet scheme is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of this year, targeting over 1.6 million shops. The campaign is set to boost consumer spending by providing around 50 million recipients with a 10,000-baht digital wallet.

The eligible businesses include 910,000 entities registered under the Business Development Department, 146,000 blue-flag grocery stores, and 5,000 blue-flag food shops. Additionally, the Interior Ministry will assist in registering another 400,000 entities, such as grocery stores, roadside vendors, food shops, and market stalls.







Phumtham also mentioned that 93,000 shops run by farmers and community enterprises under the Agriculture Ministry and 50,000 convenience stores associated with the Thai Retailer Association are eligible to join the program.

However, there are restrictions on what can be purchased with the digital wallets. Prohibited items include government lottery tickets, alcohol, tobacco, cannabis, kratom, fuel, utilities, electric appliances, and phones and other gadgets. (NNT)





































