Commerce ministry asks LA’s Lax-C store to increase imports of Thai products

Authorities are making sure export targets for Thai products will be met this year. Most recently, the commerce ministry asked a Lax-C wholesale-retail store in the United States to import more Thai products.

Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit and his delegation entered into a discussion with Lax-C grocery wholesaler and retailer executive Anek Bholsangngam. The two parties discussed obstacles faced by US importers of Thai products, such as the US Food and Drugs Administration’s quality standards.







Lax-C is the largest Thai products store in the Western United States. Dubbed the “Thai Costco” by locals, the store imports 400-500 million baht worth of products from Thailand each year. The store is located in Los Angeles’s Chinatown in California and caters to the Asian clientele in the US.

Mr. Jurin indicated importers are encouraged to contact the office of the Thai commerce attach? in Los Angeles. The latter is ready to facilitate coordination with US public agencies to enable importers to bring in Thai products more conveniently.







The US is Thailand’s 2nd biggest export market. In the first 9 months of this year, Thailand exported 1.2 trillion baht worth of goods to the US. This marked a 30.34% expansion from the same period of the previous year. Key export products include computers, computer parts, computer accessories, rubber products, telecommunication equipment, gems and jewelry, and electrical appliances. The Ministry of Commerce expects exports of Thai food to the US to expand by at least 15% next year. (NNT)

































