Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand strict on Covid-19, ‘Fit to Fly’ certificates compulsory

BANGKOK – The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) issued a strict order to require all incoming air passengers to show health certificates to seek entry into Thailand.







Visiting foreigners must also have Covid-19 insurance coverage worth at least US$100,000. The new rule will take effect at 12am on March 22.

CAAT director-general Chula Sukmanop said he signed the announcement on the new rule on March 19 and it was aimed at protecting local people from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Under the new announcement, visiting foreigners must show health certificates to confirm that they are free of the disease when they check in for flights. The certificates must be issued within 72 hours before their flights. They are also required to have health insurance coverage worth at least US$100,000 for Covid-19 treatment in Thailand.

Incoming Thai passengers must have ‘Fit to Fly’ health certificates and return permits issued by a Thai embassy, a Thai consulate-general or the Foreign Ministry.

Those who fail to meet the requirement will not receive a boarding pass.

Those who are allowed to arrive in Thailand must give details of their residences or accommodations to relevant officials. (TNA)












