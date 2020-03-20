Thai army disinfects Bangkok roads nightly to combat the spread of COVID-19

The daily cleaning operation takes place during 01.00-05.00 Hrs., starting from Thursday, 19 March, 2020, until the end of the month.







Bangkok – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide the latest update regarding Thailand’s intensified measures to combat the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), including the cleaning operation to disinfect Bangkok’s roads.

On Thursday, the Army with the assistance of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), Royal Police and volunteers began the nightly cleaning operation of Bangkok’s roads, which will take place until 31 March, 2020, during 01.00-05.00 Hrs. to avoid causing traffic congestion.

The operation will focus on populated and high-traffic area; such as, markets and trading zones, transport stations, ports, education facilities, outdoor activity areas and public gathering points.

On the first day, the taskforce in protective gear carried out the cleaning operation with disinfectant water solution at 11 areas, including Victory Monument; Na Phra Lan Road, SanamLuang and the Grand Palace; Khao San Road; Yaowarat Road; Rama I Road between Pathumwan and Ratchaprasong intersections; Silom Road; BTS Skytrain Mo Chit Station and Mo Chit 2 Bus Terminal (Chatuchak); Central Plaza Lat Phrao; The Mall ThaPhra; Taksin Bridge; and Central Plaza Chaeng Wattana.

The cleaning operation followed the Thai government’s latest announcement to impose a two-week shutdown of entertainment venues, sports facilities and schools to limit people’s movement and enable authorities to effectively contain the spread of the COVID-19.

The TAT Newsroom is providing daily updates on the tourism-related COVID-19 situation in Thailand at https://www.tatnews.org/ while the Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health is providing constant updates on the overall situation at https://ddc.moph.go.th/viralpneumonia/eng/index.php. For additional information and assistance relating to Thailand’s tourism, contact the TAT Contact Centre 1672 or Tourist Police 1155.

This press release is published on 19 March, 2020, at 10.00 Hrs. All information is accurate at the current time but can be changed depending on the situation. The TAT Newsroom will not be updating this press release but will issue new updates as soon as further information becomes available.

















