Chuvit alleges Pheu Thai prime minister candidate involved in tax evasion

Former politician Chuvit Kamolvisit claimed that Pheu Thai prime minister candidate Srettha Thavisin, former chief executive of property developer Sansiri Pcl had colluded with landowners to evade tax of more than 521 million baht.

Chuvit held a press conference on Thursday, showing the evidence of the company’s purchase of land worth more than 1.57 billion baht on Sarasin Road in Bangkok in 2019.

The ownership transfers of the land plot was divided and carried out separately by 12 sellers over 12 days. This allowed them to avoid the higher tax of over 580 million baht, instead paying only 59 million baht, Chuvit claimed.







He also said there were irregularities as mostly cash payments exceeding 50% were used for the deposit, amounting to over 200 million baht each time. Large sums like this should typically be paid via cheque, whereas in this case, they were paid in cash.

Additionally, Chuvit presented evidence of the company meeting on August 14, 2562, where a resolution was passed to split the land transfer into 12 days, and it was signed by Srettha. The property developer is a public company with an experienced legal team. He said he believed Srettha was well aware of the legal implications.







Chuwit expressed concern that if Srettha becomes the prime minister, he may potentially benefit various groups of capitalists, similar to the past cases involving former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Chuvit said he would forward the case to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Revenue Department, and the President of the Parliament to investigate the irregularities of Srettha‘s alleged involvement in tax evasion, which resulted in more than 521 million Baht in losses for the state.

It should be noted that Move Forward party’s prime ministerial candidate Pita Limjaroenrat, despite being accused of holding 42,000 media shares, has not caused any damage to the country, he added. (TNA)

















