Chinese tourists influx will add to estimated 3 million arrivals to Thailand this year

The Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) has predicted that foreign tourist arrivals could reach 3 million this year, under the best-case scenario.

TCT vice-president Vichit Prakobgosol said the TCT devised four projections for the tourism industry. The best case sees the country welcoming 3 million tourists, generating 212 billion baht, if the 10 closed provinces can reopen and Chinese travelers can take outbound trips from October.







If Beijing does not allow overseas travel, the total number decreases to 2 million, generating 152 billion baht. However, 1.4 million foreign arrivals, contributing 107 billion baht, is the most likely scenario. For the worst-case scenario, if Bangkok remains closed and Chinese tourists cannot take outbound trips, total foreign arrivals could number 1 million, generating 83 billion baht.

According to the TCT, some 74% of businesses have sufficient liquidity to operate for only six more months, under current conditions and without financial aid. Unemployment in the sector peaked at 2 million, up from 1.45 million in the first quarter. The government’s goal to reopen by mid-October should allow some workers in “sandbox” areas to return to work. (NNT)































