Thailand reports new records of daily case at 6,087 and death toll at 61 on Friday

Thailand logged the new records of 61 COVID-19 fatalities and 6,087 new cases over the past 24 hours.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration said the new cases comprised 5,880 cases among general people and 207 prison inmates.







The 61 new fatalities on July 1 set a new record of daily death cases since the start of the pandemic. The total cases from April rose to 242,058.

Meanwhile, King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital invited its patients, people aged 60 years and over and those with seven groups of chronic diseases to register for COVID-19 vaccinations via a QR code. Registrants can choose convenient times and dates for inoculation from July 5 to 31.







The Public Health Ministry together with mobile phone operators AIS, True, DTAC and NT urged people aged 65 years and over to register for COVID-19 vaccinations which were set from July 5 to 15 at the Bang Sue Grand Station. (TNA)



















