Chinese diplomat pledges COVID-19 vaccine cooperation with Thailand

Researchers and scientists in Thailand are now working with domestic and international institutions on the development and sourcing of COVID-19 vaccines. The acting Chinese Ambassador to Thailand in a meeting with a Deputy Prime Minister today, confirmed China’s commitment to cooperating with Thailand in this important matter.







During his meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, the Charge d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok Yang Xin, reaffirmed the two countries cooperation in research and development of an anti COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the sourcing of vaccine doses in the future.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

The Chinese diplomat said China is willing to provide guidance and equipment support to facilitate testing, as well as helping with Thailand’s economic recovery post-COVID-19, as farm products from Thailand remain popular in Chinese markets.









In the first six months of this year, 95 projects by Chinese companies were submitted for investment promotion with the Board of Investment of Thailand, worth in total 17 billion baht.

The Chinese Charge d’Affaires stressed the good relations between Thailand and China, mentioning the kindness of Thai people at the beginning of COVID-19 outbreak, royally bestowed items from His Majesty the King to China, and a message of encouragement from the Prime Minister of Thailand.

On this occasion, DPM Gen Prawit discussed the government’s efforts to solve poverty, reduce inequalities, and create more jobs for the general public, while seeking advice on a systematic water management scheme, a topic on which China has promised to cooperate with Thailand as a key partner country. (NNT)











