Bangkok prepares for storm Noul disruptions September 18-20

Tropical Storm Noul is expected to hit Thailand on 18-20 September, with torrential rains expected along the storm’s path.







Storm Noul is currently a category 3 tropical storm prevailing over the South China Sea 600 kilometers off Vietnam’s coast east of Da Nang. The storm is now moving with a wind speed of 80 kilometers per hour, and is expected to make landfall in Vietnam tonight and in the morning of 18th September.

The storm is then expected to move into Laos and the northeastern region of Thailand as a tropical storm, before it deescalates into a depression.

In Bangkok, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has deployed workers to excavate city drains and drain out water in canals to extend their capacity to handle the expected precipitation, especially at some 20 flood risk areas, such as Chaeng Watthana Road where flooding would immobilize the traffic.

The Governor of Bangkok, Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang said that City Hall has coordinated with the district office and local authorities in Nonthaburi to prepare for the situation, in order to provide a swift remedy to the issue.

The Hydro-Informatics Institute (HII) has dispatched a caravan to Nakhon Ratchasima and Roi Et to help prepare the area for Tropical Storm Noul, and serve as a mobile command station for public assistance.









The institute has been coordinating with the Thai Red Cross Society’s Friends of Pa Foundation to develop a situational response plan. The caravan delivered royally bestowed disaster relief bags to villagers, as well as delivering food cooked from the mobile kitchen vehicle.

The HII has also dispatched a Mobile War Room vehicle in which officials will be monitoring the excess water situation; other equipment in the caravan will ensure the effectiveness of the surveillance and operations to help any affected villagers in good time. (NNT)











