Chinese authorities approves evacution of Thai citizens from Wuhan

BANGKOK – Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul disclosed that Chinese authorities gave the greenlight for Thailand to take Thai citizens home from Wuhan on Feb 4.





He said the quarantine facilities would be prepared to receive those returning from Wuhan for monitoring at least 14 days.

He will discuss the issue at the meeting of the committee on prevention of the emerging infectious diseases, chaired by the prime minister on Monday.

A military unit may be used to be the quarantine center as the main facilities at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi does not have enough room for them, he said adding that about 140 Thai nationals there wanted to travel home.