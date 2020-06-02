Chinese arrested for Marijuana plantation in Bangkok

BANGKOK – Police arrested a Chinese man at a rented warehouse in Prawet district, Bangkok where about 1,000 marijuana plants were found.







Bangkok Police Chief Pol Lt Gen Pakapong Pongpetra led the raid at the warehouse on On Nut 82 Road where Wu Din Bin was arrested with the marijuana plants of foreign varieties.

The raid resulted from information police collected from Hong Kong man Ho Yin Ma who was arrested on May 3 for growing marijuana in a rented building on Ramkhamhaeng 27 Road.



Before the arrest in Prawet, police found that the electricity fee of the raided warehouse was unusually high at about 70,000 baht a month.

Police said that accomplices who were at large cut off electricity supply to the warehouse two days before the raid.

Mr Wu told police that he had leased the warehouse for eight months with the rent being set at 45,000 baht a month and sold marijuana online at 700,000 baht per kilogram. (TNA)












