China will donate medical supplies worth 10 million yuan to Thailand

The Chinese embassy in Bangkok said on Saturday that the Chinese government has pledged to donate medical supplies worth 10 million yuan (about 50 million baht) to Thailand, to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Chinese embassy’s Facebook post, China will stand with Thailand in overcoming the crisis and the donation is to express the goodwill that the Chinese government has for the Thai people and to strengthen the friendship between the two countries. The donated equipment will include oxygen concentrators, fingertip pulse oximeters and other medical supplies.







Chinese ambassador to Thailand Han Zhiqiang said bilateral exchanges and cooperation have brought the countries closer together. China and Thailand are fighting the pandemic shoulder to shoulder and helping each other through a challenging time.

Mr. Han Zhiqiang stressed the need to strengthen cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, saying all sectors have been making concerted efforts to eradicate infections and he is confident the pandemic will eventually be overcome. (NNT)



























