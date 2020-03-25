Myanmar workers travel home before Thailand’s border closure activates

TAK, Chiang Rai – Thousands of stranded Myanmar workers have flocked to cross the border at Tak’s Mae Sot district on the second day of the lenient period to allow all of migrant workers to return home before the temporary closure of the border checkpoints.







Thai and Myanmar officials in Tak and Myawaddy agreed to extend the opening of the checkpoints amid the strict screening for Covid-19 by the two countries.

A large number of Myanmar workers, carrying their belonging and waiting in long queues to cross the border in hot weather. A man fainted, prompting officials to give him first aid.

In Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district, Myanmar workers are travelling home at the border checkpoint to Myanmar’s Tachileik but it is not as crowded as on Monday.

Meanwhile, in Sa Kaew province, the Ban Klong Luek border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet has closed after all stranded Cambodian workers returned home. (TNA)

Loading…











