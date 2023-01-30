Chiang Rai special economic zone (SEZ) to serve as major hub for trade and transport in the Golden Triangle

Deputy House Speaker Suchart Tancharoen has called for the government to speed up the development of Chiang Rai as a special economic zone (SEZ) in order to keep up with the rapid growth of the Golden Triangle SEZ in Lao PDR.







Suchart made the remarks during his recent visit to Laos to discuss investment and trade opportunities in the Golden Triangle region, where Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar share a border. The gathering was also attended by Laos’ Deputy Prime Minister, Vilay Lakhamphong, the managing directors of the Golden Triangle SEZ Council, and scores of high-ranking officials.







According to Suchart, Thailand – given its geographical advantages – should begin working with its neighbor to eradicate decades-long criminal activities in the area and transform the Golden Triangle SEZ into a major transport hub.

Chiang Rai is also taking an active role in the regional redevelopment by constructing the Thailand-Laos Bridge. The project is seen as a major step towards strengthening the economic ties between Thailand and Laos and further promoting regional development. It is expected to be completed within the next few years and will serve as a major hub for trade and commerce in the region.

Officials said the Chiang Rai SEZ will attract significant investment, boosting the local economy and creating new job opportunities.


































