Chiang Rai launches Art on Mailbox Project

CHIANG RAI – Chiang Rai has joined with Thailand Post and Art Bridge Chiang Rai (ABCR) to launch art on the postbox, using the QR Code system.

Rong Khun Temple, Muang Chiang Rai District, Chiang Rai Province, staged an event this week to launch the Art on Mailbox Project which is a collaboration by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Chiang Rai Office, Thailand Post and Art Bridge Chiang Rai (ABCR). The event was attended by National Artist Chalermchai Khositphiphat.

A QR Code will be attached to 15 mailboxes to facilitate the searches of tourists when checking information about tourist attractions, restaurants and local products. The 15 mailboxes are each decorated with a different pattern created by Chiang Rai artists. Each pattern reflects the identity of its area. The mailboxes will be installed at tourist attractions which are landmarks of the province such as Rong Khun Temple, Singha Park Chiang Rai, King Mengrai Monument, Doi Tung Palace, Golden Triangle, Ban Dam Museum, Cherntawan Farm and Choui Fong tea farm.

TAT, Chiang Rai Office, has invited tourists to check in and take pictures of themselves with five mailboxes at different locations in at least two different districts and share them on social media in order to win an award. The activity is scheduled to begin on December 15, 2019, and continue until January 31, 2020.