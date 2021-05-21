Chiang Rai in northern Thailand to impose strict travel restriction from May 21

Following in the footsteps of Phuket, Chiang Rai has adopted a travel requirement where anyone entering the province must be fully vaccinated, or hold a negative COVID-19 test certificate issued within 72 hours prior to travel. Untested or unvaccinated travelers are subject to a 14-day quarantine.

The regulation is effective from today, and affects travelers to Chiang Rai from Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan.







Those visiting Chiang Rai who have yet to be fully vaccinated, and haven’t been tested within the timeframe, must serve a 14-day quarantine at a government provided facility, under the provisions of the so-called Local Quarantine scheme.

Returning residents of Chiang Rai who aren't fully vaccinated or don't have the test certificate will be allowed to self-isolate at home for 14 days.







Furthermore, provincial authorities only accept the results of COVID-19 tests using the Antigen Rapid Test method.

Chiang Rai’s latest move is similar to stringent entry restrictions imposed earlier by Phuket province, which is preparing itself for a ‘sandbox’ reopening for foreign tourists in July. (NNT)























