Chiang Mai tops list of most polluted cities on Monday

CHIANG MAI – Chiang Mai province on Monday became the most polluted city in the world, according to AirVisual, due to farm burning and bush fires.







The northern province of Thailand was hit by hazardous levels of air pollution as forest fires sent PM2.5 levels up between 193-644 micrograms per cubic meter of air, exceeding the safe level of 50 micrograms.

The worst hit area was that in the vicinity of Wiang Haeng Hospital where the air monitoring website reported PM2.5 level peaked at 644 micrograms.

At the famous ancient ruin Ta Phae Gate, PM2.5 that can cause coronary disease rose to 300 micrograms.

Since last week, forest fires that erupted at several areas including in Doi Suthep-Pui National Park have sent thick smog blanketing many provinces in the north.

Burning of farm waste has continued to exacerbate the pollution problem.(TNA)

