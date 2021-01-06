Chiang Mai shuts down pubs, entertainment after infected woman goes barhopping

Chiang Mai on Tuesday ordered all bars, pubs, nightclubs, karaoke clubs and similar entertainment venues to close for 14 days after the city’s 50th Covid-19 patient barhopped the night before testing positive.

Five venues originally were ordered to close for three days for cleaning after the 25-year-old woman visited Jan. 3 with a group of friends. Writing an apologetic post on Facebook Tuesday, the woman said she woke up Jan. 4 feeling unwell and went to a local hospital to be checked for the flu or Covid-19. Her positive test result came back later that day.





In her post, the woman apologized to friends, business owners and others at the clubs, saying she felt fine Sunday and had no idea she was ill, let alone with the coronavirus.

She supplied her full timeline, photos and chat history for disease-control contact tracers.

Under Tuesday’s order, bars must close but restaurants can remain open under strict safety protocols. They are also banned from selling alcohol.

Shopping malls also remain open, but their hours of operation are under review.













