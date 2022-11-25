Chiang Mai, Samut Sakhon set goals to mitigate haze crisis

Chiang Mai Province has announced its latest efforts to curb haze this year, with the goal of slashing emissions from forest fires. The province recently held a task force meeting on mitigating forest fires and smog, attended by provincial officials, private firms, experts and representatives from local communities.

The province aims to reduce forest fire hotspots by 20%, effectively setting a cap of 9,833 hotspots covering up to 718,000 rai of forest land.

Officials are also urging private firms and communities to clean their roads and limit emissions from vehicles, construction projects and factories.







Additionally, Chiang Mai authorities have been in talks with provincial administrations in neighboring countries to collectively address this issue.

The Samut Sakhon Provincial Administrative Organization has meanwhile joined hands with the provincial natural resources and environment office to organize a tree-growing campaign.

Seedlings for some 500 trees, along with organic fertilizers, have been distributed to participating agencies and organizations, as the campaign aims to expand green spaces and achieve a low-carbon society.







Trees planted as part of this campaign will be monitored to gauge the amount of greenhouse gasses captured as part of the program.

The campaign will also ensure the preservation of 709 silver trumpet trees planted along a 6-kilometer section of Ekkachai Road. (NNT)

































