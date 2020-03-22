Chiang Mai ‘ready’ for Covid-19 Stage 3

Chiang Mai officials said the province is prepared if the coronavirus outbreak there reaches “stage 3” uncontrolled status.

Gov. Charoenrit Sangonsat on March 19 ordered 200 pubs, bars and entertainment venues closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19, even though there is only 1 confirmed case there. Six cases are waiting for test results while another 374 people are under observation.

The 14-day shutdown is needed to prevent large gatherings where the virus can spread quickly, public health officials said. But the government acknowledged the hardship caused for business owners.

He asked the Chiangmai Chamber of Commerce to survey business owners to determine what measures they would like taken to soften the economic blow.

Meanwhile, a task force has been formed and charged with collecting information, planning for management of hospitals and medical equipment should the province move into “Stage 3” of the outbreak, which is defined loosely as uncontrolled local transmission of the virus without being able to trace the origins of infection.

The task force is headed by Dr. Surasing Wisarutrattana, former deputy Chiang Mai public health director.











