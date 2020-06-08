Chiang Mai organizes tree planting activity to create green space

Chiang Mai has organized a tree planting activity to increase the number of green areas and create food security in urban areas.

Chiang Mai Governor Charoenrit Sanguansat, led a group of people to plant trees at Khon Muang Chiang Mai Vegetable Garden inside Chang Khlan Cemetery, Mueang Chiang Mai district. It was formerly a garbage dump. Twenty-two large auspicious trees were planted. Varieties were those such as White Champaka, Champak, iron wood, Pachira aquatic and yellow star. Home-grown vegetables were also planted in a vegetable bed.







The move is aimed at producing food and creating green spaces, bringing opportunities for a better quality of life for people in the community and nearby areas, as well as an agricultural network in the city which will help promote vegetable growing activities in the city and also generate income for people in the community.(NNT)











