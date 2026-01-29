Chiang Mai mobilizes multi-agency force to tackle forest fires and PM2.5 at Pha Daeng National Park

CHIANG MAI, Thailand – Authorities have launched a coordinated campaign to combat forest fires, haze, and fine particulate pollution at Pha Daeng National Park in Chiang Mai province, advancing province-wide operations for Fiscal Year 2026. The effort focuses on joint action among government agencies, security forces, and local communities in high-risk areas.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Somnuek Thaopha, director of the Forest Fire Control and Operations Division under the Office of Conservation Area Management 16. He was welcomed by the chief of Pha Daeng National Park, alongside heads of protected-area agencies, civil servants, representatives of local administrative organizations, and residents.







More than 200 personnel took part in the deployment on January 28. Participants included officials from Pha Daeng National Park and the Pha Daeng Forest Fire Control Station, troops from the 2nd Infantry Battalion of the 7th Infantry Regiment, the Pha Dong Control Command, the Chaiyanuphap Task Force, the Chiang Dao District Volunteer Defense Corps, officers from Chiang Dao and Nawai police stations, and Border Patrol Police Unit 335.



The program featured the formal assignment of teams to conduct fire prevention and suppression operations in line with Chiang Mai provincial policy. Demonstrations of modern firefighting equipment were held to strengthen operational capability and on-site safety. Field personnel also underwent preliminary health screenings to confirm physical readiness for demanding missions and received food supplies and essential items.

In closing remarks, Somnuek called on all units to carry out their duties with care and discipline, placing safety first. He urged sustained cooperation to ensure effective control of forest fires, haze, and PM2.5 pollution throughout the operating period. (NNT)



































