Fourth Army Commander reviews January operations, sets security and development priorities in southern border provinces

BANGKOK, Thailand – Senior security and government officials have gathered in Pattani province as the Fourth Army Area Commander reviewed recent operations and set priorities for security and development in Thailand’s southern border area. The meeting was held at Somdej Phra Suriyothai Camp and covered operational results for January of Fiscal Year 2026.







Lieutenant General Norathip Poinok, Commander of the Fourth Army Area and Director of the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4, presided over the Integrated Security and Development Meeting and a session with units under the ISOC Region 4 Forward Command. Senior representatives from the military, police, and the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Center were in attendance.

Participants received updates on plans related to education, youth development, and integrated district-level operations, intended to improve efficiency and ensure public access to government services. The meeting also reviewed current security conditions and emerging trends across the three southern border provinces and Songkhla province’s four districts to support more targeted responses.

Before the formal agenda, Lt Gen Norathip presented gifts to 27 Army units in recognition of their service and to support morale. He also called for stricter controls against weapons and explosives smuggling, tighter screening at checkpoints, and regular emergency drills to boost public confidence and support long-term stability in the region. (NNT)



































