Chiang Mai loan shark arrested after victim’s suicide

Chiang Mai police arrested an accused loan shark blamed for the suicide of a delinquent borrower.

Rayong-native Pronpitak Jaratsang, 43, was captured Feb. 23 with a register of clients, business cards and cash. He was charged with illegal lending.

Kanlayanee Pranokdong, 48, was found hanging from a longan tree behind her house in Sarapi District.







Police said the pump-station worker had borrowed 6,000 baht from a loan shark at 20 percent daily interest, paying 7,200 baht over 24 days. To make the payments, she borrowed more money from other loan sharks, putting her in an unrecoverable spiral of debt of 1,500 baht a day on an income of only 350 baht a day.







Relatives said a loan shark visited her and “suggested” she kill herself if she couldn’t pay, leaving his “Tong 999 Loan” business card behind.







Sarapi District Chief Leryod Puttachinorodsakul and other officers paid respects at the dead woman’s home following the arrest.

Kanlayanee’s uncle, San Sansri, said he had called police about Pronpitak the night before his niece was found dead. But it was too late. He found the body the next day, adding that his niece had sent a text message to Pronpitak, apologizing for not paying.











