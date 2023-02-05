Chiang Mai launches cloud seeding to mitigate haze situation

The Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation has commenced cloud seeding operations in several Northern Region provinces to trigger rainfall in targeted areas. The hope is to alleviate the haze situation affecting many parts of Thailand.

The director of operations at the department, Wassana Wongrat, disclosed that cloud seeding planes were operated out of Chiang Mai province to seed clouds across six target areas comprising mountainous and forest regions. She noted that cloud-seeding chemicals were released over 19 areas situated along provincial borders in the North that were also deemed to be at risk of wildfires.







The operations director explained that cloud seeding cannot be readily carried out over Greater Bangkok due to aviation restrictions. Operations will instead be conducted in Rayong province until February 12, as the province is upwind of Bangkok. Seeded clouds would then push into the capital and result in rainfall that would help to dissipate PM2.5 dust in the air.







The Department of Royal Rainmaking and Agricultural Aviation is requesting public cooperation in refraining from all types of burning so as to mitigate the haze situation. Authorities warned that open-air burning, wildfires, still air and lack of wind are all factors that can contribute to heightened levels of airborne dust.

The public may also request cloud seeding operations via the telephone number 02-109-5100, extension 410, or visit the department’s Facebook page for more information. (NNT)



























