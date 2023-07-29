Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, Rayong join ASEAN Smart Cities Network

Chiang Mai, Khon Kaen, and Rayong provinces have been accepted to the ASEAN Smart Cities Network (ASCN), joining Bangkok, Chon Buri, and Phuket as members of the collaborative platform where cities from the ten ASEAN Member States (AMS) work towards the common goal of smart and sustainable urban development.

The announcement was made at the sixth annual ASEAN Smart Cities Network meeting in Bali, Indonesia. With this inclusion, the number of ASCN members will increase from 26 to 29 cities.







The ASCN aims to facilitate cooperation on smart city development, catalyze bankable projects with the private sector, and secure funding and support from ASEAN’s external partners such as Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Its primary goal is to improve the lives of ASEAN citizens through technology. It adopts an inclusive approach to smart city development that is respectful of human rights and fundamental freedom as inscribed in the ASEAN Charter.







Meanwhile, Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn stated that the government’s Smart City Project Management Committee has recently proposed six new areas to be designated as smart cities in Thailand. Those areas are Lampang, Muang Taiyong Buak Khang Smart City in Chiang Mai, Samut Prakarn, Theppharat subdistrict in Chachoengsao, Nikhom Phatthana Smart City in Rayong, and Nakhon Si Thammarat Municipality Smart City. The new six smart cities would provide benefits to 1.8 million people living in their regions.

The Smart City plan currently covers 36 areas in 25 provinces across Thailand. (NNT)

















