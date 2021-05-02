Chiang Mai in-outbound travel controlled, indoor sports & restaurant gatherings banned

Chiang Mai has issued a ban on mass gatherings at indoor venues from Saturday in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the province.

Over 55 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Chiang Mai yesterday, bringing the total number of patients to 3,630, while 15 are in critical condition and five have died.







The provincial committee on communicable diseases, therefore, has decided to temporarily ban people from participating in mass gatherings at places like indoor stadiums and restaurants.

Those travelling from red and dark red zones are required to report to disease control officials for 14-day observation. Those who are not being observed cannot leave the observation area without a proper reason. Travel in Chiang Mai will be controlled. The wearing of face masks is required for going out in public, or else violators will be fined up to 20,000 baht. (NNT)



