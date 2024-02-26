Chiang Mai forests ravaged by wildfires

Fires have devastated approximately 30,000 rai (4,800 hectares) of forest across three districts in Chiang Mai province, according to local officials. The blazes, which began about a week ago, have primarily affected the Ob Luang National Park. The fires, erupting almost simultaneously in Hot, Chomg Thong, and Mae Cham districts, continue to burn uncontrolled. Villagers’ practices of searching for edible foods and the burning of farm remnants are believed to be the cause of these fires.







The fires have been visible at night, lighting the sky red, while during the day, white smoke covers the areas, indicating the consumption of dry foliage by the flames. Deputy Chiang Mai Governor Thossapol Puan-udom stated on Sunday (Feb 25) that he is actively involved in managing efforts to extinguish the fires. The challenging terrain of the high mountain areas, coupled with the current dry and hot weather, has made firefighting efforts particularly difficult.







In response to the crisis, the fire command center in Hod district has requested aerial support from the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry, which in turn is seeking assistance from the Third Army Area for aircraft to aid in combating the fires.

Additionally, the Chiang Mai PM2.5 monitoring center has identified 69 hotspots in the region as of Sunday, with the majority located in Hot district. Other affected areas include the districts of Mae Cham, Doi Tao, Chomg Thong, Mae Taeng, San Sai, Prao, Mae Kwang, and Chiang Dao. (NNT)































