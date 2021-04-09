Chiang Mai bars alcoholic drinks at restaurants, closes entertainment businesses

Chiang Mai province set up a field hospital with 280 beds to treat COVID-19 patients and its opening was set this afternoon.

Local health officials were hurriedly moving medical supplies to the field hospital situated in Exhibition Hall 1 at the Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Centre where access was restricted and surveillance cameras were installed.







Meanwhile, the infectious disease committee of the Northern Province ordered the seven-day closure of entertainment venues including karaoke shops, pubs, bars and liquor shops from today. It also banned the consumption of alcoholic drinks at restaurants during the same period to control COVID-19.







Besides, the committee required visitors from five provinces to use CM-CHANA app and do 14-day home quarantine. This applies to those without a fever. The five provinces are Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Prakan. (TNA)













