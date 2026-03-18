Thai Industries Federation says plastic resin supply stable despite Middle East tensions

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has affirmed that Thailand’s plastic resin supply remains stable despite rising global costs linked to the Middle East crisis.

FTI Vice Chairman of Economic and Academic Affairs Wirat Chatrong said domestic supply is secured through May, even as producers face tighter conditions from delayed imports and the need to source alternative raw materials. Disruptions tied to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, along with force majeure incidents affecting Asian producers, have added strain to supply chains.

Manufacturers have responded by scaling back export volumes and reserving more resin for domestic use, helping to limit the risk of shortages within the country. This coordinated adjustment has helped maintain balance in the local market despite external pressures.

At the same time, global prices remain volatile, with key feedstock such as ethylene rising above 1,000 US dollars per metric ton. Producers are managing pricing risks by adjusting release volumes in line with market conditions, while authorities continue to track developments and assess potential impacts on the industry. (NNT)



































